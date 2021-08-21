Pak, Belgian FM’s exchange views on situation in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ms. Sophie Wilmes. Both sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.
The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of security, stability, inclusive political settlement to Afghanistan issue.
The Foreign Minister added that it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan to address humanitarian situation for the economic sustenance.
The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.
The Belgian Foreign Minister conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in their evacuation endeavours.
