Pak Army soldier martyred after terrorists attack army check post
JANI KHEL, JAN 14: /DNA/ – On night 13/14 January 2022, terrorists fired on a military post in Jani Khel, Bannu. Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During intense exchange of fire, a soldier, Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali , age 26 years, resident of Vehari embraced shahadat.
