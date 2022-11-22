Pak Army determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism

DNA

Rawalpindi: On 22 Nov Fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. During intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Umer Hayat (age 39 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.