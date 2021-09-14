Pak ambassador to Switzerland presents Credentials to Swiss Chief of Protocol

BERN, SEPT 14 (DNA) – Ambassador Aamir Shouket arrived in Switzerland on 8th September 2021 and assumed charge of his office.Today, he presented a copy of his Credentials to the Swiss Chief of Protocol at Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA. Ambassador Shouket looks forwards to closely work on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He is keen to promote Pakistan to the Swiss business fraternity in order to attract more investments. He is also looking forwards to actively engage with the Pakistani diaspora living in Switzerland.