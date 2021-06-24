PAF is professional force: Air Chief

Islamabad : Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu says PAF is a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country.

He said this during his visit to National Defence University, Islamabad to address the course participants.

The Air Chief emphasized that our Armed Forces always remained poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Speaking on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the Air Chief expressed his confidence in the combat potential of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Later on, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also interacted with the course participants.