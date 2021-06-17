PAF chief for enhanced defence ties with Romania

Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia calls on the air chief; commends professionalism of Pakistan Air Force

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD : Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today.

Ambassador Nicolae Goia commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its indigenization initiatives.

The Air Chief said that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations with each other. He also extended his all out support to enhance mutual cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional support also came under discussion during the meeting.