Over 700 Pakistanis named in ‘Pandora Papers’: media reports

ISLAMABAD, OCT 3: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is set to shortly unveil “Pandora Papers” — a major international research into the financial secrets held by high-profile individuals around the world.

Geo News reported that more than 700 Pakistanis have been named in the exposé.

According to the consortium, the Pandora Papers is its most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet, even larger than its predecessor, the explosive Panama Papers, which had set off alarm bells across the world.

More than 600 reporters from around the world, belonging to 150 media organisations spanning 117 countries, participated in the research for two years for the Pandora Papers, which contain 11.9 million files.

From Pakistan, investigative journalists Umar Cheema and Fakhar Durrani of The News International were part of the investigation.

According to a Geo report, Pandora Papers are larger than the Panama Papers in terms of data collection and collaboration, made possible by the largest research team in the history of journalism in the world.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said details revealed in the Pandora Papers would “further strengthen” Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance.

“Panama Papers revealed offshore assets of very corrupt people. Now another research of ICIJ is coming. PM Imran stressed upon rich countries that hiding of poor countries’ money in rich countries should be discouraged,” he said in a tweet.

When details of money being moved from poor countries to rich countries are shared through Pandora Papers, like the Panama Papers previously, it would “further strengthen” PM Imran’s stance, he added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, meanwhile, said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has no offshore company.”

Addressing a gathering in Faisalabad, Gill stressed that if any other member of the government was found to have hidden offshore assets, they would have to answer for themselves. “Everyone has to go into their own grave,” he said.