Opposition leader making efforts to save plundered national wealth

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was busy to save plundered national wealth rather to address the public’s issues.

In response to the statement given by Shahbaz Shairf, he said despite remaining in power corridor for almost three decades, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) did not bother to take care of small provinces and always usurped the rights of small provinces, he said.

The opposition leader should tell what he had done in legislation related to address public issues so far, he posed a question. He said development budgets allocated for small cities were spent on metro bus and orange line train projects in the past.

Gill said that expensive power generation agreements were inked by PML-N. Expensive electricity was generated but no heed was given towards transmission system, he said.

He said the incumbent government allocated hefty amount of Rs 225 billion for energy sector. Similarly, a sum of Rs 118 billion was earmarked for upgradation of transmission line system and improvement of grid stations, he said.

Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan re-negotiated expensive power projects with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to provide affordable electricity to the people. = DNA

=======================