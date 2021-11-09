Opposition devises strategy to give tough time to govt in joint sitting

ISLAMABAD, All opposition parties, including the Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, have finalised a

strategy to give tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

government in a joint sitting of parliament on November 11.



According to details, the session of the opposition parties’ legal

committee was held in Islamabad to review strategy regarding the joint

sitting of Parliament tomorrow.



The session was attended by former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,

Yousuf Raza Gilani, PPP leader Sherry Rehman, former opposition leader

Syed Khursheed Shah, Shazia Marri, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum

Aurangzeb, MNA Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and former NA speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum

Aurangzeb said that the opposition has finalised a strategy to thwart

the government’s legislation.



She said that government wants to pass 30 bills in the joint sitting and

opposition parties are ready to thwart government’s NAB Amendment

Ordinance and EVM’s legislation.



PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gillani said that opposition will spoil

government’s conspiracy to “bulldoze” Parliament. He said that all

opposition parties have agreed over giving tough time to the ruling

coalition inside the Parliament.



The joint sitting of the parliament was summoned on November 11 at 11:00

am.



Prime Minister Imran Khan will host the lunch for the National Assembly

(NA) lawmakers and senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

and coalition partners on Wednesday (tomorrow).



PM Imran Khan will host the lunch for the lawmakers and senators of PTI

and coalition partners tomorrow at the PM House at 2:00 pm.



Sources said that the premier will also address the parliamentarians on

the occasion. PM Khan will take the parliamentarians into confidence

over different national matters.–

=================