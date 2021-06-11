Opposition creates ruckus

Khayam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, JUN 11 (DNA) – As soon as Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin began his budget speech in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday, lawmakers belonging to the opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), started shouting slogans to register their protest against the money bill.

“PTI’s Qarzistan, Watan ki betyan sarrkun par, sharam karo, doob maro, muk tera show Niazi, Go Niazi Go Niazi” were the slogans shouted by the opposition legislators. And later when PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached the House, members of the opposition rose to their seats and clapped and resorted to sloganeering.

Female lawmakers, belonging to the opposition, stood in front of the treasury benches to vent their anger at the government. Banners, inscribed with anti-government slogans, were also distributed among the PML-N legislators on the occasion who kept displaying these during the budget speech.

Later, PPP leaders, including Shazia Marri, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab, addressed a press conference. Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Marri said the figures given in the economic survey were not factual.