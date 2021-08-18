One terrorist killed during Pak army operation in South Wazirstan Distt

RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – On night 17/18 August 2021, Pakistan Military post observed and engaged move of terrorists in Kanniguram, South Wazirstan Distt. During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed. While responding to terrorist fire , Naib Subedar Sonay Zai (age 42 years, r/o Darazinda, DI Khan), got critically injured and later embraced shahadatSearch of the area is in progress to eliminate any terrorists found .Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.