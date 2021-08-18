One terrorist killed during Pak army operation in South Wazirstan Distt
RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – On night 17/18 August 2021, Pakistan Military post observed and engaged move of terrorists in Kanniguram, South Wazirstan Distt. During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed. While responding to terrorist fire , Naib Subedar Sonay Zai (age 42 years, r/o Darazinda, DI Khan), got critically injured and later embraced shahadatSearch of the area is in progress to eliminate any terrorists found .Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
Related News
Italian envoy sees huge trade, investment opportunities with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, AUG 18 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on WednesdayRead More
One terrorist killed during Pak army operation in South Wazirstan Distt
RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – On night 17/18 August 2021, Pakistan Military post observed and engaged moveRead More
Comments are Closed