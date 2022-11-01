On the brink of winter, LPG prices jump by nearly Rs3/kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for November by Rs2.96/kg to Rs204.16/kg, an official notification showed on Tuesday.

This increase has made the domestic LPG cylinder (11.8kg) expensive by Rs34.91, while the commercial one (45.4kg) will see a jump of Rs134 in price.

Last month, the domestic cylinder of the liquefied gaseous fuel was available at Rs2,374.25 but its price for November will be Rs2,409.16. The price of the commercial cylinder has also climbed to Rs9,269.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) up to Rs10.32/kg. The OGRA issued a notification regarding the reduction of LPG prices up to Rs10.32/kg.

The price of LPG was fixed at Rs201.20/kg for October 2022.

A day earlier, the government maintained a status quo in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made this announcement ahead of the International Monetary Fund meeting.