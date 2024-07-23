Oman Chamber delegation explores investment opportunities in Pakistan with RCCI

RAWALPINDI, JUL 23: /DNA/ – President, RCCI, Saqib Rafiq had a meeting with the visiting delegation of Oman Chamber of Commerce headed by Ibtisam Ahmed Said Al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman. Matters related to the close cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and joint ventures and exploring investment opportunities in various sectors including, Energy, IT, Tourism, Poultry, Gems and Pharmaceutical etc were discussed.

Other dignitaries included Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, representatives of Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry and representatives from private sector, TDAP representatives, including Mr. Arif Ullah and Mr. Ishaq Shinwari were also present on the occasion along with Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Executive Committee Member Ikram ur Rehman Abbasi.