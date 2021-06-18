Oil prices in Pakistan lowest in region: NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the oil prices in Pakistan are lowest in the region. He said we have brought down the Petroleum Development Levy to two percent.

The Minister said that the figures given by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on poverty and unemployment are full of contradictions. He reminded the PPP Chairman that the inflation rate in their era was much higher than the present 8.50 percent.

Hammad Azhar said the country’s economy has entered into the growth phase with foreign exchange reserves standing at six years high and current account deficit in surplus. Referring to the bumper crops of wheat and sugarcane and maize, he said the benefit of this directly reached the farmers as we ensured that they get the due price of their produce.

The Minister for Energy said we have a comprehensive plan to address the capacity payments in the power sector. He said the present government enhanced the capacity of power transmission system and one hundred billion rupees have been set aside in the budget to further improve it.

Participating in the budget debate, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the budget envisages relief for the rich but not the poor.

He said the PTI had promised to provide ten million jobs but it has rendered the people jobless. He said the budget for next fiscal year will further overburden the salaried class. He said when the PPP was in power it had significantly enhanced the salaries and pensions to reduce their difficulties.

He said agriculture is backbone of the economy but the government has allocated only twelve billion rupees for this sector in the budget. He said there are no subsidies in the budget for the farmers. He said the government should review its agriculture policy and provide support to the farmers.

Maulana Asad Mahmood said no relief has been given to the masses in the budget. He said the budget 2021-22 is unrealistic and it will further push up inflation. He said the government has failed to bring reforms in the state owned enterprises. He said the salaries of employees should be further enhanced and the minimum wage be fixed at twenty five thousand rupees.

Ghous Bux Mahar said special emphasis should be given to enhance agriculture productivity. He said subsidy should be given to the farmers on fertilizers.

Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said the tax collection proposals for the next fiscal year are inflationary. She said indirect taxes will add to the woes of the common man.

Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh said the PSDP for next year envisages allocations for construction of major road infrastructure projects including Balkasar-Mianwali. He said the government is specially focusing on the uplift of backward areas.

Sardar Talib Nakai said industrialization is vital for a strong economy and intensive measures are needed in this regard. He said the agriculture sector is a backbone of Pakistan’s economy and it is need of the hour to reduce prices of agricultural inputs, including a subsidized tariff for agri tubewells.

Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur said step motherly treatment with Sindh should be ended. He said more funds should be diverted to Sindh to accomplish various projects relating to road infrastructure and water resources sectors. He said Sindh is contributing 70 percent of revenue to the federation, but it is getting very less as compared to other federating units.