OIC meeting: Mobile phone service to be suspended in Islamabad for 3 days

ISLAMABAD , DEC 16 : The government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday decided to suspend mobile phone service in the federal capital for three days on account of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference.

Sources privy to the Interior Ministry said that the mobile phone service will be suspended across Islamabad from December 17 to December 19. The interior ministry has issued an order to PTA regarding suspension of mobile phone services.

On the other hand, the foreign ministry has also recommended a public holiday in Islamabad on December 20.

Interior Ministry sources said that the purpose of the holiday is to make foolproof security possible during the VIP movement.

Arrangements finalized

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been finalized to welcome the foreign delegates of OIC Foreign Ministers extraordinary conference in Islamabad.

The Constitution Avenue and all the prominent places in the twin cities along the route of foreign dignitaries have been well decorated. Lights installed along the Constitution Avenue give a panorama of colures to viewers, while building of the Parliament House has also been done up accordingly.

A meeting to review the arrangements to give a warm and dignified reception to the participants of the conference was held in Islamabad today with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the chair. The meeting expressed satisfaction on the preparations.

Special teams to receive the OIC foreign ministers and other dignitaries have been formed. It also decided that special billboards will be installed on prominent places of the federal capital to welcome the delegates.

It is pertinent to mention that the extraordinary conference is being held in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan.