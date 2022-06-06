OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Denigration of Prophet Muhammad “P.B.U.H” by India Ruling Party’s Official

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned and denounced the recent denigration of Prophet Muhammad “P.B.U.H” by an official of India’s ruling party.

These cases of defamation are part of a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India and systematic practices against Indian Muslims, particularly in light of a set of decisions to prohibit the use of hijab in educational institutions in some Indian states, including demolition of Muslims’ properties and growing violence against them.

The OIC calls on the Indian authorities to decisively address these incidents of defamation and all forms of insult to the noble Prophet and Islam and to bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice and hold those behind them accountable. It also calls on the Indian authorities to ensure the safety, security and well-being Muslims in India and protect their rights as well as religious and cultural identity, dignity and places of worship.

The General Secretariat calls on the international community, in particular, the United Nations mechanisms and the Human Rights Council’s special measures, to take necessary measures to challenge practices targeting Muslims in India.