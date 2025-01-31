Friday, January 31, 2025
OGRA reveals per Kg LPG price increase of Rs. 3.68

| January 31, 2025

| January 31, 2025
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in accordance with the Policy Guidelines of the Federal Government has determined the maximum price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) effective from February 1st, 2025 as under:

Notified LPG Producer prices      Rs. / Ton              Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder

February-2025 ( w.e.f  01-02-2025)                212,672.54      2,509.54

January -2025         208,984.43      2,466.02

Increase / (Decrease)             3,688.11                     43.52     

Notified LPG Consumer prices   Rs. / Ton              Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder

February-2025 ( w.e.f  01-02-2025)                 253,972.54     2,996.88

January -2025          250,284.43     2,953.36

Increase / (Decrease)            3,688.11                  43.52

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased upto 1.6%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.19% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.43.52/11.8 kg cylinder (1.47%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.3.68. The LPG price notification for the month of August, 2024 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.

