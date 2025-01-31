OGRA reveals per Kg LPG price increase of Rs. 3.68

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 /DNA/ – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in accordance with the Policy Guidelines of the Federal Government has determined the maximum price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) effective from February 1st, 2025 as under:

Notified LPG Producer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder

February-2025 ( w.e.f 01-02-2025) 212,672.54 2,509.54

January -2025 208,984.43 2,466.02

Increase / (Decrease) 3,688.11 43.52

Notified LPG Consumer prices Rs. / Ton Rs / 11.8 kg Cylinder

February-2025 ( w.e.f 01-02-2025) 253,972.54 2,996.88

January -2025 250,284.43 2,953.36

Increase / (Decrease) 3,688.11 43.52

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased upto 1.6%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.19% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.43.52/11.8 kg cylinder (1.47%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.3.68. The LPG price notification for the month of August, 2024 is readily available at OGRA website www.ogra.org.pk.