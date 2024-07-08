NPF clinches surprise victory in second round of French elections

PARIS, JUL 8: /DNA/ – In a dramatic turn of events, the New Popular Front (NPF) alliance has emerged victorious in the second round of voting held on Sunday. This comes after Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella’s National Rally (RN), which led in the first round on June 30, fell to third place.

President Macron’s centrist coalition secured the second position. The NPF’s win was largely attributed to a strategic alliance formed with Macron’s centrists between the two rounds, aimed at consolidating the anti-RN vote.

This outcome represents a significant shift from the first-round results and underscores the impact of tactical voting in French elections.