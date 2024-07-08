Monday, July 8, 2024
Main Menu

NPF clinches surprise victory in second round of French elections

| July 8, 2024
NPF clinches surprise victory in second round of French elections

PARIS, JUL 8: /DNA/ – In a dramatic turn of events, the New Popular Front (NPF) alliance has emerged victorious in the second round of voting held on Sunday. This comes after Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella’s National Rally (RN), which led in the first round on June 30, fell to third place.

President Macron’s centrist coalition secured the second position. The NPF’s win was largely attributed to a strategic alliance formed with Macron’s centrists between the two rounds, aimed at consolidating the anti-RN vote.

This outcome represents a significant shift from the first-round results and underscores the impact of tactical voting in French elections.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

NPF clinches surprise victory in second round of French elections

NPF clinches surprise victory in second round of French elections

PARIS, JUL 8: /DNA/ – In a dramatic turn of events, the New Popular FrontRead More

Turnout is high

Turnout is high as France votes in election that could force Macron to share power with far right

PARIS, JUL 7 — Voting was underway in France on Sunday in pivotal runoff electionsRead More

Comments are Closed