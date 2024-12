Northern Cyprus Ambassador attends Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award Ceremony

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Northern Cyprus Ambassador Dishad Senol visited the Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award paintings exhibition and distribution certificates and award, organized by Devcom-Pakistan at National Art Gallery PNCA on Tuesday.

Legendary artist Raja Changez Sultan gave away the award to the winner Beenish Azam at the opening ceremony of the Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award paintings exhibition, organized by Devcom-Pakistan at National Art Gallery PNCA on Tuesday.