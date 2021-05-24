Monday, May 24, 2021
No US military bases in Pakistan

| May 24, 2021

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson stated that there was no U.S. military or air base in Pakistan; nor was any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.

The Spokesperson added that Pakistan and the U.S. have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001. No new agreement has been made in this regard.

