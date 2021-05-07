No holidays of CDAs staff on Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, MAY 7 (DNA) – The Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) on special instructions has issued to the officers and staff to remain on duty by cancelling the holidays of the concerned departments for providing best facilities to the city during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and lockdown. Meanwhile, a control room has also been set up to deal with emergencies.

According to the details, the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed its concerned departments Sanitation, Sewerage, Road Maintenance to provide best services to the citizens during the lockdown and Eid holidays across the city due to increasing cases of Corona virus. Holidays for street lights, MPOs, markets, water supply, tanker services, environment and others have been canceled.

Instructions have also been issued to the staff and officers of the said departments to be ready at all times to serve the people of the city.For redressal of your grievances related to citizen related departments 0519253015, 051 9253016

You can call 0519252962. While the concerned staff will perform their duties in different shifts to solve the problem of citizens.=DNA

