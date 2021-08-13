No headway at Doha meeting

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The extended Troika meeting held in Doha ended without any progress. According to Pakistani foreign office, the meeting of the Extended Troika including Special Envoys of Pakistan, US, China and Russia was held in Doha. The members of the Extended Troika discussed the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and explored ways of expediting the intra-Afghan peace talks for achieving an inclusive political settlement and bringing an end to the four decades long conflict in Afghanistan.

Delegations of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and Taliban led by Mullah Bradar also had interaction with the Extended Troika. The Extended Troika countries broadly conveyed following messages to the Afghan sides:

There was a need for urgent measures to reduce violence leading to a ceasefire.

There was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

The Afghan sides should put forward their peace plans on priority basis so that progress is made towards a political roadmap.

There is a need for all sides to respect human rights and not indulge in human rights violations.