No deviation in positivity ratio in kids: NCOC

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Amid the rising ratio of COVID-19 positivity among children, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said there was no major deviation in the positivity ratio in children as compared to the statistics from previous waves.

The NCOC met (Friday) with Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar in the chair to review the overall situation of the pandemic in the country, the implementation of safety guidelines and distribution of the vaccine. The forum also expressed concerns over the non-implementation of NCOC instructions on wearing of masks, social distancing and commercial timings.