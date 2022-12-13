Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No decision on dissolution of assemblies in phases: Asad Umar

| December 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, DEC 13 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Tuesday no decision had been reached about phased dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies but it’s certain that both legislatures would be wound up by the end of December.

The former planning minister, in a statement, reiterated that the provincial assemblies would be dissolved in the current month.  Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan could not back down from his decision to resign from assemblies.

Earlier, it was reported that the PTI had decided to dissolve the Punjab Assembly in the first phase, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved in the second phase.

Sources privy to the matter said a significant decision about the dissolution of assemblies and resignations from the National Assembly was made at a meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Initially, the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved. Additionally, the nationwide protest movement would be transformed into an election campaign. =DNA

