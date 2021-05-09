No alternative of mother love in this world: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR, May 09 : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said there was no alternative to the greatest relation like mother and mother love in this world.

In a message on International Day of Mother, Mahmood Khan said he is only due to his mother and love to mother is such a relation and link which needs no day specified as our everyday start with mother and for us every day is mother day.

He said the valuable love, affection and sacrifice being rendered by every mother for her children has no match. Mother’s selfless love is another name for love, Mahmood Khan said, adding, “Nothing in the world can be a substitute for mother’s love.”

He said the prayers of the mother for her children are like shady trees. “Greetings to the mothers who have endured their own hardships and given comfort to their children,” the Chief Minister added. He said not a single day is reserved for loving mothers rather our every day is mother day.

The people whose mothers are alive are the luckiest in this world and they should serve them fully and take their prayers as much as possible, Mahmood Khan said.

He said Islam greatly stresses upon good behavior to mother and performance of her rights. He said no human being, religion, nation and sect can deny respect to the mother. Mahmood Khan added the mother is a great blessing and bounty of Allah Almighty who has no substitute.

Mahmood Khan said the mother is a great source of guidance, key to success and good wishes for her offspring.

The CM said maximum tributes should be presented to the mother. He added that touching the heights of respect lies in love and affection to the mother. Mahmood Khan said the mother deserves respect, devotion, sincerity and love.

He said that the entire building of civilization stands on submission and obedience of mother. He said that due to prayers of mother, every difficulty becomes easy.

On World Mother’s Day, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the love for the mother is such a strong universal sentiment that cannot be linked or associated with some specific day.

“Our everyday starts with mother’s love. Love with a mother and serving her is the basic responsibility of every individual. Allah Almighty has announced Jannah beneath the feet of the mother,” Mahmood Khan said. He said: “We equally share the grief of those mothers as well whose children died due to the corona pandemic.” “We should especially pray for the health and wellbeing of mothers on this day,” Mahmood Khan said.