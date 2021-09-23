Nigerian envoy keen to increase trade volume with Pakistan

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Nigerian High Commissioner Abioye Mohammed Bello has said that defense cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria is excellent while trade volume is very low and he is trying to boost trade and economic ties between the two countries. An exhibition of Pakistani products would be held in Nigeria in the last week of November this year. He expressed these views during a meeting with prominent businessmen of Dwatson Group Zafar Bakhtawari, Ahsan Bakhtawari and Waqar Bakhtawari at his High Commission in Islamabad today.

The high Commissioner said that Pakistan with a population of 220 million and Nigeria with a population of 200 million are prominent countries in Asia and Africa and there is a huge potential for trade volume between the two countries

Nigeria’s trade volume with India is 14 billion dollar whereas with Pakistan is around 150 million dollars .we will work together to increase it up to 1billion dollar. He further said that i have started efforts to increase this trade volume and within 3months i haved visited Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Islamabad Chambers of Commerce in this regard. He said with exports of textile, pharmaceutical, Surgical and Sports the trade volume could be increased. We can also include the area of agricultural for cooperation he added .UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari said that the two countries have many similarities and common issues. Pakistan and Nigeria are victims of terrorism in the Muslim world. The two countries should also benefit from each other’s experiences in eradicating corruption. Ahsan Bakhtawari stressed the need for direct flights between the two countries and said that the two countries have vast potential for tourism. Waqar Bakhtawari stressed the importance of exchanging trade delegation between the two countries. Zafar Bakhtawari also presented his book to the high commissioner of Nigeria.