Newly appointed US envoy vows to further deepen connections with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 4 /DNA/ – Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said that i am honored to represent the United States as the new Ambassador to Pakistan.

We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Pakistan. In fact, our relationship began 75 years ago, very shortly after Pakistan gained its independence.

We live today in a world full of challenges. We can address those challenges most effectively by working together, side by side.

I look forward to deepening the connections between the Pakistani and American people, which have a rich history, and an even brighter future.

I also look forward to exploring Pakistan, from Karachi to Lahore, Peshawar to Gilgit-Baltistan, and all the places in between.

Today, I had my first encounter with Pakistan’s historic jingle trucks and learned about the art and the artists who have made this such a distinct and characteristic art form in Pakistan. This is riding in style.