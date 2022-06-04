Newly appointed US envoy vows to further deepen connections with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, JUN 4 /DNA/ – Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said that i am honored to represent the United States as the new Ambassador to Pakistan.
We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Pakistan. In fact, our relationship began 75 years ago, very shortly after Pakistan gained its independence.
We live today in a world full of challenges. We can address those challenges most effectively by working together, side by side.
I look forward to deepening the connections between the Pakistani and American people, which have a rich history, and an even brighter future.
I also look forward to exploring Pakistan, from Karachi to Lahore, Peshawar to Gilgit-Baltistan, and all the places in between.
Today, I had my first encounter with Pakistan’s historic jingle trucks and learned about the art and the artists who have made this such a distinct and characteristic art form in Pakistan. This is riding in style.
Related News
Newly appointed US envoy vows to further deepen connections with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, JUN 4 /DNA/ – Newly appointed U.S Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has saidRead More
National day of Italy: Pak, Italy ties on a positive trajectory: Kaira
Says Italy is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the EU DNA Islamabad: AdviserRead More
Comments are Closed