Newly appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador presents credentials Ali Haider Altaf

ISLAMABAD, AUG 9 /DNA/ – Newly appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev handed over copies of his credentials to the Chief of the protocol of the Ministry Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ali Haider Altaf.

Chief of the Protocol of the Ministry Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ali Haider Altaf congratulated Ulanbek Totuiaev on the appointment as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and wished him success.

Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev noted close historical and cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, the readiness of the Kyrgyz Republic to further develop bilatral mutually beneficial cooperation.

The presentation of credentials by Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev to President of Islamic Rpublic of Pakistan. DNA