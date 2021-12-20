New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23 to make up for series abandoned due to ‘security threat’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23 to “make up for” the tour it abandoned in September this year, hours before the first match was scheduled to begin.

In a statement, the PCB said the Black Caps will initially tour Pakistan from December 2022 to January 2023 during which they will play two Test matches and three one-day internationals (ODIs) as part of the Future Tours Programme. “The two Tests and three ODIs will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, respectively,” the statement added.

New Zealand will then tour again in April 2023 when they will play 10 white-ball matches — five ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) — that will count towards the teams’ ICC rankings.

The arrangements for the tours were finalised after meetings between PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chairman Martin Snedden, the statement said.