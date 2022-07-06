New Spanish ambassador Spain José Antonio de Ory arrives
DNA
ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador-designate of Spain José Antonio de Ory handed over the copy of his Letter of Credence to Director General Protocol Ali Haider Altaf, who welcomed him as new Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan.=DNA
« Kashmir Martyrs’ Week commences in IIOJK, AJK and abroad (Previous News)
(Next News) Bilawal talks to US counterpart »
Related News
New Spanish ambassador Spain José Antonio de Ory arrives
DNA ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador-designate of Spain José Antonio de Ory handed over the copy ofRead More
US donates four mobile laboratories to strengthen Pakistan’s COVID-19 Testing
DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 6: The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID),Read More
Comments are Closed