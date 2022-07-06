Wednesday, July 6, 2022
New Spanish ambassador Spain José Antonio de Ory  arrives

July 6, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador-designate of Spain José Antonio de Ory handed over the copy of his Letter of Credence to Director General Protocol Ali Haider Altaf, who welcomed him as new Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan.=DNA

