New Kyrgyz ambassador meets Yemen envoy

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Ulanbek Totuiaev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Yemen to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, concurrently to the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Maldives H.E. Mohammed Motahar Alashabi.

Ambassador Mohammed Motahar Alashabi congratulated Ulanbek Totuiaev on his appointment to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and wished him successful and fruitful work.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the region, and also exchanged views on the areas of bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Yemen and strengthening relations between states.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts.