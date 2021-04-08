Thursday, April 8, 2021
New accountability courts are being established: Farogh Naseem

| April 8, 2021

Islamabad : Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem has said more new accountability courts are being established to take the pending corruption and money laundering cases to their logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said new ordinance will be introduced to appoint the judges while the officials have already been appointed in these courts.

The minister said the government had done a remarkable job while introducing institutional reforms particularly in Law Ministry as no previous government had made reforms in the national institutions.

