Netanyahu out as new Israeli govt approved
News Desk
TEL AVIV: Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after the country’s parliament voted in a new coalition government.A new “government of change” will be led by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett of the Yamina party.
He will lead an unprecedented coalition of parties which was approved with a razor-thin majority vote of 60-59. Mr Bennett will be prime minister until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal. He will hand power over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years.
Related News
US can count on Turkey after pullout: Erdogan
Turkish officials had informed their American counterparts about Ankara’s plans in Afghanistan after the USRead More
Fawad demands LB polls in Sindh
Says 1800 billion rupees provided to the Sindh govt Nazir Siyal KARACHI: Minister for InformationRead More
Comments are Closed