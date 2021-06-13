Sunday, June 13, 2021
Netanyahu out as new Israeli govt approved

| June 13, 2021

News Desk

TEL AVIV: Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after the country’s parliament voted in a new coalition government.A new “government of change” will be led by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett of the Yamina party.

He will lead an unprecedented coalition of parties which was approved with a razor-thin majority vote of 60-59. Mr Bennett will be prime minister until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal. He will hand power over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years.

