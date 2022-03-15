Nepal envoy Calls on Ch. Shujaat
Both sides discuss strengthening of SAARC
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari called on the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Ch. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Islamabad.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters related to Nepal-Pakistan bilateral relations and the ways to further strengthen it, regional cooperation in South Asia and SAARC.
