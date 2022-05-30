Nepal embassy celebrates Mount Everest Day

Islamabad, MAY 30 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Nepal in Islamabad organized today a programme to celebrate the Mt. Everest Day at the Embassy in Islamabad. The programme was organized to commemorate the first ascent to the Mt. Everest by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Edmund Hillary on 29 May 1953.

Tapas Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, welcomed the guests to the programme and congratulated Mr. Abdul Joshi on his recent ascent to the Mt. Everest on 16 May 2022. On the occasion, Ambassador Adhikari expressed his confidence that his expedition will inspire many young Pakistanis for mountaineering and adventure tourism and increase people-to-people contacts between Nepal and Pakistan. He also highlighted the impacts of climate change on the mountains and urged for collectively addressing the negative consequences.

During the programme, Mr. Joshi shared his interesting expedition experience while scaling the summit. He also drew many parallels between Nepal and Pakistan, particularly in the field of trekking and tourism.

The programme was attended by alpinists and media people from Pakistan. The Embassy officials were also present during the programme.