NCOC session reviews the rising disease trend

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 (DNA) – A Special NCOC Morning Session was held on 26th March 21 to take a review of rising disease trend. Asad Umar chaired the session. Provincial administrations were asked to ensure strict implementation of NPIs and violators must be dealt with strictly.

Major violations are reported from transport sector, wedding, restaurants, commercial activities and public gatherings.

A Special NCOC session under Chairperson NCOC will be convened tomorrow in the wake of alarmingly rising disease trend specially in Punjab, KP and ICT. CM Punjab, CM KP and Commissioner ICT are invited to attend the session via video link.

Provincial Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries and Home Secretaries will also join the session. Agenda includes discussion on rising disease trend, implementation status of high impact interventions and state of critical medical facilities including oxygenated beds, vents and other facilities.

Scheduling of 60 to 65 years old citizen will start from today, whereas, registration of 50 to 60 years will start from 30th March. Citizen are encouraged to get themselves registered ASP.