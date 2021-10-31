NCOC decides to lift all restrictions with maximum vaccinated population

Islamabad : National Command and Operation Centre has decided to lift all restrictions in cities with maximum vaccinated population.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the NCOC in Islamabad with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair.

The Forum, keeping in view the vaccination of a large number of eligible people of the country, decided to gradually normalize the living conditions in the high performing cities to encourage them.

It was informed that according to this ranking, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur have been declared the best vaccinated cities for vaccinating 60 per cent of their eligible population.

The NCOC decided that, while maintaining the necessary precautionary measures against Coronavirus pandemic in the best vaccinated cities, the restrictions in gatherings, wedding ceremonies, playgrounds, trade and business, indoor dining, cinema, gym, entertainment and religious activities including that of shrines and transport sector would be removed.

The Forum also decided to keep public gatherings in good and less vaccinated cities within the limits of 500 and 300 individuals respectively.

The continuation of all these facilities across the country is subject to complete vaccination and mandatory use of facemasks.

The NCOC would review these decisions at its meeting on 12th of next month.