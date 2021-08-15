NBP wins Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup

Special Correspondent

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has said that Pakistan lacks a well governed sports system like there was in the other countries.

“The world was advancing in sports and we are getting one step behind, she said at the closing ceremony of the 1st Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup at the Mari Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park on Sunday.

Dr Fehmida flanked by Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig r Khalid Sajjad Khokhar also lauded Mari Petroleum Company’s (MPCL) Management and their former Managing Director Lt Gen (R) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed for their efforts to revive the game of field hockey in the country while creating a sense of ownership and pride amongst the citizens during the tournament.

“It is very encouraging to see corporate sector organizations such as Mari Petroleum coming forward to help out our National Sport. With these sincere efforts, the day is not far when we will be in a position to regain our former glory in Hockey.

Meanwhile, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) clinched the inaugural Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament title. In an exciting final match NBP downed Wapda by 3-2 on penalty shoots, as both teams managed to score two goals each on the completion of two halves.

On the occasion, Faheem Haider, Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum said Mari Petroleum formed its own hockey team in 2018, with the intention of reinvigorating interest in national sport. “Within a short span of two years, MPCL Hockey Team managed to win the 1st Chief Minister Punjab Gold Hockey Cup in 2020, beating the top-ranked local teams. Presently MPCL hockey team is ranked Number 5 in the National Rankings.