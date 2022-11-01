Nawaz Sharif will return in same manner as Ishaq Dar, claims Imran Khan

Addressing the participants, the PTI chief claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in a similar manner to Ishaq Dar. Khan told his supporters that when the PML-N leader returns to Pakistan they would go to welcome him and escort him to the Adiala jail.

The PTI chief also challenged Nawaz to return to Pakistan and contest elections against him from any constituency. He told the crowd that he like the PML-N supremo who would ”run away from Pakistan”.

“Nawaz Sharif, whenever you come back and contest elections, I challenge you, I will go to your constituency and defeat you,” said Imran. He also alleged that the former prime minister and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari were trying to make the establishment stand against PTI.