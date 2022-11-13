Sunday, November 13, 2022
Nawaz Sharif ‘running away’ from elections to ‘save his corruption’: Imran

| November 13, 2022

Kharian, NOV 13: Nawaz Sharif ‘running away’ from elections to ‘save his corruption’: Imran. PTI chief calls on CJP to stand with the people of Pakistan; Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar lead rallies in Kharian and Faisalabad.

