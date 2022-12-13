Nawaz Sharif may return to Pakistan in January

ISLAMABAD, DEC 13 (DNA) — Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif – who is in self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds – likely to return to Pakistan in January’s second week.

Sources privy to the matter said that in the first phase to pave way for Nawaz’s return, a plea seeking protective bail for the deposed premier would be submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). While PML-N’s leading lights have advised Mr Nawaz to land in Islamabad instead of Lahore, sources added.

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain bloc – and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have sprung into action to bring an in-house change in Punjab amid claims that six members of PML-Q – Pervaiz Elahi bloc – are ready to join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Amidst latest development, Federal Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Saturday held an important meeting with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

The two leaders discussed the matters pertaining to Punjab’s political situation and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) announcement that it would dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In a media talk after the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, Mr Salik said the deposed premier did not tell him the exact date of his return to Pakistan. He said that in the next general election, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain would lead the PML-Q’s campaign.

He said Moonis Elahi did not take him into confidence when he joined Imran Khan’s block. “I and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are ready to talk to Moonis Elahi if he wants,” Mr Salik added. =DNA