National Day of Romania celebrated

ISLAMABAD, DEC 11 /DNA/ – Romania marked a historic milestone on December 1st, 2024, celebrating 106 years since the realization of the Great Union, a defining moment in the nation’s history that symbolizes the unity, strength, and resilience of the Romanian people.

In an address commemorating the occasion, Minister of State Tariq Fatemi, alongside distinguished guests and diplomats, emphasized the significance of the Great Union in fostering national consciousness and unity. The landmark event of December 1, 1918, continues to inspire confidence and determination as Romanians, at home and abroad, reaffirm their commitment to building a prosperous future together.

Reflecting on the contemporary global context, the minister highlighted Romania’s role as a steadfast ally in addressing international challenges, including the illegal aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the growing complexities of global instability. Romania remains deeply committed to supporting Ukraine and enhancing security in the Black Sea region and NATO’s Eastern Flank.

“Romania is part of the strongest collective security alliance, NATO, which protects a billion people, and the European Union, a visionary union of sovereign states championing democracy, prosperity, and cultural collaboration,” the minister stated.

Romania’s commitment to advancing European values extends to supporting EU accession negotiations for the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, as well as fostering partnerships in the Western Balkans. These efforts aim to strengthen democratic resilience, stability, and economic growth across the region.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations with Pakistan

This year, Romania and Pakistan proudly celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, underscoring a longstanding partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared goals. The collaboration between the two nations has flourished over the decades, with a robust political dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Romania recognizes Pakistan as a vital partner in South Asia and remains committed to advancing bilateral ties through pragmatic engagement, both within the EU-Pakistan framework and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations.

During the event, the minister extended special thanks to the honorary consuls of Romania in Pakistan for their unwavering support and efforts in strengthening this relationship.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Tariq Saud, our honorary consul in Karachi, Mr. Faiq Javed, our honorary consul in Lahore, and Mr. Masood Ahmad Qazi, our future honorary consul in Peshawar, for their dedication and friendship,” the minister concluded.

The event showcased Romania’s vision of unity, resilience, and solidarity as it continues to foster strong international partnerships while celebrating its proud heritage.