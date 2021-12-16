Nasir Upsets Al-Tamimi in Asian Individual Squash C’ship

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 : Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam are the only hopes left for Pakistan to clinch the championship title as both Pakistani players entered in the quarterfinal round of ongoing 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi (QAT) 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10 (56 Min).

Pakistan’s big hope and eleventh seed Naisr Iqbal stunned championship second seed Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi from Qatar by 3-2 to cruise into the quarter finals of men’s Asian Individual Squash Championship. Nasir showed his wonderful skills and powerful backhand during 56 minutin the of the match in the prestigious championship.

After losing the first game by 9-11 against Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi, Nasir Iqbal fought back by winning the second and third sets by 11-9, 11-9 and then Al-Tamimi won the fourth game by 8-11 to equal the match by 2-2 games.

In the decisive game, see-saw battle between two strong players witnessed the audiness but at the end Nasir won the decisive game by 12-10 to reach in the quarter final round of the championship.

In the others Men’s pre quarterfinal round matches Tayyab Aslam who is also third seed in the championship outclass Israr Ahmad by 11-8, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10 in 45 Minutes match to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Pakistan’s Asim Khan missed the easy opportunity to alive in the championship as the lost the close counter against Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal Malaysia by 13-11, 6-11, 11-3, 5-11, 5-11 in 73 minutes match while top seed Ng Eain Yow from Malaysia beat Farhan Zaman from Pakistan by 1-4, 11-4, 11-8.

Match Results: Ng Eain Yow (MAS) bt Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 (17 Min), Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal (MAS) bt Mohammad Asim Khan (PAK) 11-13, 11-6, 3-11, 11-5, 11-5 (73 Min), Lau Tsz Kwan (HKG) bt Syed Azlan Iqbal S Amjad (QAT) 14-12, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4 (35 Min), Tayyab Aslam (PAK) bt Israr Ahmad (PAK) 11-8, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10 (45 Min), Yuen Chee Wern (MAS) bt Lee Ho Yin (HKG) 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7 (38 Min), Yip Tsz Fung (HKG) bt Mohammad Addeen Idrakie Bin Bahtiar (MAS) 11-5, 11-9, 11-2 (27 Min), Leung Chi Hin Henry (HKG) bt Amaad Fareed (PAK) 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10 (75 Min), Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi (QAT) 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10 (56 Min).

Women Event: Ho Tze Lok (HKG) bt Yeheni Kuruppu (SRI) 11-2, 11-0, 11-2 (17 Min), Chan Yiwen (MAS) bt Komal Khan (PAK) 11-5, 11-1, 11-1 (13 Min), Chan Sin Yuk (HKG) bt Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1 (11 Min) and Rachel Mae Arnold (MAS) bt Noor Ul Ain Ejaz 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 (10 Min).