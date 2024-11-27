Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a visit from D-Chowk to Khyber Plaza on early Wednesday morning, where he reviewed the efforts of law enforcement agencies in restoring order.

During his visit, Naqvi met with security personnel on duty at D-Chowk and praised their bravery and dedication in handling recent unrest.

The minister lauded the collective efforts of the Rangers, Islamabad Police, Punjab Police, Sindh Police, FC, and the Pakistan Army for successfully clearing the area of miscreants. He expressed gratitude for their role in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the capital city.

Naqvi also inspected the damage caused to buildings and installations during the disturbances and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to immediately begin cleanup operations.

He emphasized the importance of removing obstacles from roads to restore normalcy.

“We thank Almighty Allah that the conspiracy to spread unrest has failed miserably,” Naqvi said, adding that the valiant efforts of law enforcement had ensured a peaceful outcome.

The minister congratulated all security forces for their courageous role and declared it a victory for a peaceful Pakistan.