Namaze Janaza of shaheed soldiers offered
MUZAFARABAD /DNA/ – Namaze Janaza of shaheed soldiers who embraced shahadat yesterday while on duty during employment in support of AJ& K elections was offered at Muzafarabad. Jasde Khaki of shaheeds being taken to their native towns where they will be buried with full military honour.
