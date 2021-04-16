Saturday, April 17, 2021
NADRA to set up offices in 10 tehsils of AJK

| April 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: NADRA will set up its offices in 10 tehsils of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to offer its services to people of far flung areas of the state.

This was informed by acting chairman NADRA Brig (Retd) Khalid Latif during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

He said NADRA will open offices at Balooch, Leepa, Chakar, and other parts of the state. Arrangements for the hiring of the necessary staff and their training at the new offices have been finalized.

