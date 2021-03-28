NAB recovered Rs 714 billion from corrupt elements, Says Chairman

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which is a pride for Pakistan.

He said that NAB has recovered Rs 714 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer besides handing over of thousands of acres State land to concerned provincial government as well as returned billions of looted money among the thousands of affectees of Housing and Cooperative Societies as per law.

NAB is performing the national anti corruption duties and determined to achieve the target of corruption free Pakistan. NAB was established to recover the looted amount and bring the corrupt to justice as per law. The overall conviction ratio of NAB in learned Accountability Courts is about 68.8 percent which best among fellow anti corruption institutions. The aim of NAB is corruption free Pakistan.



The performance of NAB, has been lauded by reputed national and International organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan.

According to a survey of Gillani and Gallup Pakistan 59 people have confidence in NAB.



NAB had been unanimously elected as Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which was great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.



NAB is considered a role model among the SAARC countries due to its effective anti-corruption strategy of Awareness.Pakistan was the only country to whom China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption.



He directed NAB officers to double their efforts in eradication of corruption which is our national duty, so that the country could be put on road to progress and prosperity.



In order to further improve the quality of investigation, a combined investigation Team (CIT) system has been introduced consisting of one senior, one junior Investigation officer, Additional Director as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert and forensic expert under the supervision of director and director general concerned to benefit from collective wisdom.



National Accountability Bureau has established training academy for NAB officials here on pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy.



NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which specialized training has started to impart investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases besides establishment of state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinizing documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data etc.



National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make collaborated efforts to root out corruption from the society to enhance awareness about bad effects of corruption among students.



The performance of regional bureaus are being monitored for enhancing performance.

NAB has established special cells at its headquarter and regional bureaus for addressing the complaints of the business community related to NAB.

Bureau respects business community which is playing important role in progress of the country.

He said that NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group and individual.It has only affiliation with the state of Pakistan.

He directed regional bureaus to respect the visiting suspects as NAB is people friendly institute.