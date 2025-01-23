NA unanimously approves amendments to contentious Peca law

ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 (DNA): The National Assembly on Thursday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, without opposition, making changes to the existing law, drawning severe criticism from journalist bodies.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General Arshad Ansari told media that journalists would challenge the tweaks in the court and announced staging protests as well as boycotting assembly sessions.

The bill was approved within minutes after Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presented it as the opposition parties had already staged a walkout.

The draft titled “Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025” includes new definitions, the establishment of regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating “false” information.

The government aims to lower the punishment for spreading “fake information” online to three years, according to a draft of the document, while they may also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

“Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to two million rupees or with both,” Section 26A of the bill said.

The parliament’s lower house greenlighted the bill hours after journalist bodies — including the PFUJ, Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, and Pakistan Broadcasters Association — had rejected the proposed amendments.