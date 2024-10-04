MWD celebrates top performers at Annual President’s Award ceremony

ISLAMABAD, OCT 4 /DNA/ – Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery Corp. (MWD), a leader in the furniture logistics and delivery industry, hosted its annual President’s Award Ceremony on October 3, 2024, at the Serena Hotel. The event led by CEO & President Shahid Latif Khan celebrated the outstanding achievements of the company’s employees and recognized their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Established in 1989, MWD has grown into a premier provider of White Glove furniture delivery services across the USA, with a global presence that includes offices in the United States, El Salvador, Pakistan, and the Philippines. MWD’s Pakistan subsidiary, MSPL, established in 2006, plays a crucial role in supporting the company’s U.S. operations with over 200 employees.

Key leadership figures, including MWD’s CFO Peet Van Der Schyff and Vice President Mark Altop along with the President Shahid Khan, distributed Long Service Awards and Top Performer Awards to honor employees who have shown exceptional dedication and performance throughout the year.