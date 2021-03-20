Muslim countries should take notice of Houthi rebels attacks at Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (DNA): The Muslims especially the Arabs should take

immediate action of the increased attacks of Houthi rebels at Kingdom of

Saudi Arabia, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to

Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East said.

Talking to journalist, Hafiz Ashrafi, who is also Chairman, Pakistan

Ulema Council (PUC) stressed for redoubling the efforts to seek

political solution on the issue of Yemen issue.

Ashrafi said that Pakistan’s stance from day one was that foreign

interference in Arab Islamic countries should come to an end. Countries

and elements who used to support terrorist groups, individuals and

organisations must be held accountable.

Extremism and terrorism on the behalf of Islam was an oppression, which

Muslim countries must handle with mutual unity and stability. Some

80,000 Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives in the war against

terrorism, he said and added that, today, with praise of God, Pakistan

has overcome the menace of Terrorism.

Ashrafi said that the visit of the leaders of the Gulf countries to

Pakistan and the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Egypt

have given a new impetus to relations between Pakistan and Arab Islamic

Countries. The Government was making continued efforts to promote and

strengthen economic, religious, cultural and tourism relations instead

of seeking debt an aid, he remarked.

To a question, he said that the role of the Emir of Kuwait in the

reconciliation process between the Arab countries was commendable. The

Emir and the Prime Minister of Kuwait have invited the Prime Minister

Imran Khan to visit Kuwait and Pakistan leadership is also looking

forward to meet the Emir of Kuwait and the Prime Minister of Kuwait,

said Ashrafi.

Efforts to resolve the visa issue and enhancing cooperation with Kuwait

in various fields was major success and practical undertaking of the

government’s successful foreign policy. He said that the visa issue

between Pakistan and Kuwait was being resolved after nine years adding

that both of the countries are moving towards mutual understanding.

Responding to a question, he said the solution to the confrontation

between Pakistan and India was to resolve the Kashmir issue. Pakistan

does not want war but Pakistan has the capability to respond to any

aggression, said Ashrafi. “Our armed forces as well as the nation

believe in faith, piety and Jehad for the sake of God,” he said.

Indian intelligence agencies had planned to assassinate key Pakistani

clerics and religious scholars, which has been foiled by the Pakistan’s

security agencies successfully. Ashrafi said that there was no question

of recognizing Israel. Pakistan will accept the same solution of Kashmir

and Palestine as accepted by Palestinians and Kashmiris.

He said that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was a very strong forum of

Arab countries and Pakistan has strong ties with GCC and this

relationship will be further strengthened in future.

